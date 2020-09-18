Om Your Home With Vitruvi's New Home Reset Essential Oils Kit

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As we're all searching for more ways to help us manage our stress and chill the eff out, Vitruvi has launched a new essential oil collection to help us in our quest. But there's a catch: these four scents of Basil, Ginger, Citronella and Spearmint are limited edition, and once they're gone, they're gone!

Called the Home Refresh Kit, the new collection was so hotly anticipated that the waiting list reached 1,000 people by the time it launched. The kit was curated to help revitalize and re-energize your space, helping to make it feel light and bright. Basil helps to calm and cool, while Ginger offers grounding and warmth (not to mention, a spicy sweetness). Meanwhile, Citronella brightens and revives, and Spearmint invigorates and restores. And who couldn't use a little of that these days?

If you're not familiar with Vitruvi, it's a Canadian company run by siblings Sean and Sara Panton, who embraced natural living from a young age and launched the company from their apartment. They're best known for their fan favorite Stone Diffuser, the perfect tool for diffusing their high-quality single-origin essential oils. Plus, the brand also does charitable work with One Girl Can, a Vancouver-founded organization that helps mentor and educate young girls in Kenya— specifically girls who are pursuing careers in the science, business and tech fields.

Vitruvi's Home Refresh Kit is available now, but not for long... so make sure you shop it now while you can!