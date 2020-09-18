Score Big at This Hunter Boots Flash Sale

Watch Now

If you've wanted Hunter rain boots forever but just can't bite the bullet due to the price tag, we have the sale for you. Nordstrom Rack is currently having a three-day flash sale on Hunter, offering up to 43% off.

So hurry and shop our favorite pairs in a variety of colors and heights below before the sale ends! There's a pair for everyone here. 

Hunter Original Short Waterproof Rain Boot

How special is the black grape hue of these original short rain boots? Their traction grip sole will keep you from slipping.

$140
$80
Nordstrom Rack

Hunter Original High Gloss Waterproof Boot

Add some glam with these glossy boots. They come in the original style and have an adjustable buckle. 

$150
$90
Nordstrom Rack

Hunter Original Play Waterproof Rain Bootie

We love the seafoam green shade of these rain booties with a contrasting pull tab. They'll add a pop of color to your look.

$95
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Hunter Original Play Waterproof Rain Bootie

These black rain booties have a cool chunky sole. They're super lightweight. 

$95
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Hunter Refined Creeper Over the Knee Rain Boot

How special are these over-the-knee rain boots? Just because it's pouring doesn't mean you can't make a fashion statement. 

$210
$120
Nordstrom Rack

Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Waterproof Rain Boot

These rain boots in a cool gray hue have a buckle on the back. You can also shop them in blue. 

$150
$90
Nordstrom Rack

Hunter Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot

These basic black rain boots match so many outfits. Plus, they're foldable, so you can bring them with you in case of rain. 

$150
$90
Nordstrom Rack

Up next, Lululemon's ice dyed collection will give you chills. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

