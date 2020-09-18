Watch the Exclusive First Look at Oxygen's The Real Murders of Orange County

There are some serious skeletons in the closets of Orange County.

In this exclusive trailer for Oxygen's new series, The Real Murders of Orange County, viewers are teased with the horrific and salacious cases that have taken place in Southern California's famed coastal community. Per the new footage, "Orange County is a beautiful place where beautiful people live," but something darker looms in the region.

"Just because you're rich doesn't mean that you don't have skeletons in your closet," one security professional warns.

Could the pressures of this affluent community really cause a terrible crime? Just ask those appearing on The Real Murders of Orange County.

"The desire to be so perfect creates enormous stress," a voice-over notes. "And, for some people, they just snap."

Furthermore, one man featured in the trailer states that "people are willing to kill to have this lifestyle."

The Real Murders of Orange County premieres Sunday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. with two hour-long episodes. (Episodes on Sunday, Nov. 22 will begin at 7:30 p.m.)