Grey's Anatomy Is Returning in November With a Station 19 Crossover Premiere

ABC revealed the premiere dates for season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy, plus Station 19, A Million Little Things, and The Good Doctor.

The Grey's Anatomy void will soon be over!

Less than a month after Ellen Pompeo put her scrubs back on to kick off production for season 17 of Grey's Anatomy, ABC revealed the premiere date for the hospital drama. The show will return for a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Nov. 12. Lucky for superfans, it'll follow the season four return of Station 19 for a stay-glued-to-your-couch crossover premiere event. The Good Doctor, For Life, A Million Little Things and newcomer Big Sky are also all slated to premiere in November.

"Our fall series is now complete with a dynamic lineup of new and returning drama series," said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, in a statement. "From fan-favorite shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Good Doctor to David E. Kelley's thrilling new drama Big Sky, our strength is in our storytelling, and we could not be more energized to bring these compelling series to our viewers."

photos
Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 Couples Status Check

On Sept. 8, Pompeo shared a preview of the new season and dedicated a photo of herself in scrubs to healthcare workers tackling the coronavirus. "I dedicate my season 17 to all who have fallen and to everyone of you who by the grace of God is still standing," she wrote. "This season is for you with humility and a bit of humor to get us through and endless amounts of gratitude. I hope we do you proud."

ABC also released a season 17 poster with Meredith Grey front and center.

ABC

The news of season 17's return also comes with a brand-new, seconds-long teaser that amps up Teddy and Owen's relationship status. ABC also dropped a teaser for Station 19.

Season 17 of Grey's Anatomy returns to ABC on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9 p.m. ET. Scroll down for the full list of fall 2020 premiere dates.

Peacock
NEW: Departure (Peacock)

The Canadian drama stars Archie Panjabi as an investigator trying to determine what happened to a missing plane and it makes its U.S. debut on Sept. 17.

Netflix
NEW: Ratched (Netflix)

Sarah Paulson will make her debut as the villainous nurse on Sept. 18.

Hulu
Pen15 (Hulu)

Season two of the beloved comedy premieres Sept. 18.

Fox
NEW: Filthy Rich (Fox)

Kim Cattrall plays the matriarch of a rich Southern family who made their money on Christian TV. It premieres Sept. 21. 

Fox
The Masked Singer (Fox)

Season four of the Fox hit will premiere Sept. 23 at 9 p.m., followed by the debut of I Can See Your Voice

ABC/Byron Cohen
Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck, Match Game (ABC)

ABC's big game show night returns Sept. 24. 

Elizabeth Morris/Amazon Prime Video
NEW: Utopia (Amazon Prime)

The conspiracy thriller based on the British series of the same name premieres Sept. 25. 

FX
Fargo (FX)

Season four of the anthology drama will premiere Sept. 27.

Fox
Fox Animated Comedies

Family Guy, Bless the Harts, Bob's Burgers, and Family Guy will return Sunday, Sept. 27 beginning at 8 p.m. 

NBC
NEW: Connecting (NBC)

The new pandemic-shot comedy about friends connecting with each other in 2020 arrives Thursday, Oct. 1. 

AMC
NEW: The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC)

The Walking Dead spinoff about coming of age in the apocalypse premieres Oct. 4. 

Fox
NEW: Next (Fox)

Fox's new event series, which follows a Homeland Cybersecurity team as they deal with a rogue and dangerous AI, premieres Oct. 6.

NBC
Ellen's Game of Games (NBC)

Ellen's gameshow will return Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The CW
Supernatural (The CW)

The final seven episodes premiere Oct. 8. 

Netflix
The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix)

Netflix's anthology series returns with a brand new scary season on Oct. 9. 

National Geographic
NEW: The Right Stuff (Disney+)

Relive the early days of the U.S. space program in this new NatGeo drama, premiering on Disney+ on Oct. 9. 

AMC
Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

Season six of the Walking Dead spinoff premieres Oct. 11. 

ABC
The Bachelorette (ABC)

The Bachelorette finally makes her debut on Tuesday, Oct. 13. 

CBS
The Amazing Race (CBS)

The reality show, which had already filmed the upcoming 32nd season before the pandemic hit, returns Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. 

CBS
Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

Season three makes its debut on Oct. 15. 

ABC
Shark Tank (ABC)

Season 12 of Shark Tank premieres Oct. 16. 

ABC
Who Wants To Be a Millionaire, AFV, Supermarket Sweep, Card Sharks (ABC)

ABC's other game show night, including Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, America's Funniest Home Videos, Card Sharks, and the new Supermarket Sweep with Leslie Jones will all premiere Sunday, Oct. 18. 

Netflix
Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix)

The second half of the first season on Netflix drops on Oct. 19.

NBC
The Voice (NBC)

The Voice returns on Monday, Oct. 19. 

ABC
The Goldbergs (ABC)

Returns with two back-to-back episodes Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. 

ABC
The Conners (ABC)

The Conner family returns Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 9 p.m.

ABC
Black-ish (ABC)

Black-ish returns Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 9:30 p.m., but you can catch a standalone event, featuring an all-animated episode, on Sunday, Oct. 4. 

NBC
Superstore (NBC)

Superstore returns Thursday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. 

Spectrum
NEW: Temple (Spectrum Originals)

Mark Strong plays a surgeon who opens an underground clinic in London in this new drama, premiering Oct. 26.

ABC
American Housewife (ABC)

American Housewife returns Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 8:30 p.m.

photos
View More Photos From Fall 2020 TV Premiere Dates
