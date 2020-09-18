Watch Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper Send a Message of Hope in "Holy" Video

Justin Bieber teamed up with Chance The Rapper to create a new gospel-inspired track filled with positive vibes and love.

The Biebs dropped the music video to his new single "Holy" at midnight on Sept 18. In just the first few hours, the video gained millions of views from fans online. However, it's almost unfair to call the new visual "a music video" as it's realistically a five-minute movie, according to the singer himself.

In the visual, the Grammy winner and his love interest, singer and actress Ryan Destiny, are making ends meet as he works as a construction worker and she works in a nursing home in a small town. The young couple, though having a difficult time, find a way to keep their heads above water, until they get evicted from their room in a motel. While walking alongside a highway, they're met by a man in a military uniform—played by Wilmer Valderrama—who takes them home to a warm house and meal.