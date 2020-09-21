Check Out These Sports Couples Who Leave Us Cheering For More

Are you ready for some footballlllll?

Just kidding. Of course you are. After a summer of no sports, we were all so starved for competition we were placing bets on Russian table tennis matches and deftly offering analysis on our favorite cornhole team. So we were more than ready to kickoff another round of touchdown dances and Tom Brady-to-Rob Gronkowski receptions when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans led the charge into the 2020-2021 NFL season Sept. 10.

Plus Tampa Bay's newly minted quarterback gave us an extra little gift, riffing on the topic of game day sex during an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast that afternoon. Spoiler alert: "That wouldn't be my pre-game warm-up."

And if the simply existence of seeing QBs and tight ends and linemen take the field wasn't enough to celebrate, today marks the 50th anniversary of the first Monday Night Football game ever.