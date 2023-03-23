A Definitive Ranking of the Most Dramatic Real Housewives Trips Ever

Watch : Eva Marcille Talks Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4

If there's one thing every single Real Housewives franchise has in common, it's their collective inability to take vacations that actually relaxing.

Sure, the trips to luxurious destinations like St. Barths, Morocco and Puerto Vallarta—which often include five-star accommodations and all the perks a person can dream of—seem to make for the most ideal and enjoyable getaways. But with every iteration of the Bravo show, there's almost always explosive drama the minute the ladies touch down abroad.

Why? Perhaps it's all the booze, or that the trips mark the rare occasion that all of the cast members are in the same place at the same time. Plus, if the getaways are toward the end of a season, the Housewives' tensions are at an all-time high.

Either way, there's nothing more entertaining than a Housewives trip, which is why Peacock created a spinoff dedicated totally to co-stars from different cities vacationing together.

In honor of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season three premiering Thursday, March 23, on Peacock, we're looking back at the best—and most explosive—trips in Housewives history.