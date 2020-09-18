Pregnant Coco Rocha Makes a Major Splash at Christian Siriano's New York Fashion Week Show

Coco Rocha always knows how to steal the show.

All eyes were on the pregnant model when she closed out Christian Siriano's spring-summer 2021 runway show at his home in Westport, Conn.

Dressed in a red, over-the-top gown that flowed behind her, the 32-year-old expertly walked across Christian's grassy backyard, before coming to a stop on a tiny bridge built across a pool. Like the models before her, Coco struck a pose at that point, but rather than strut away, the mommy to be decided to walk into the water wearing the dress, mask and hat that Siriano designed—Sarah Jessica Parker supplied the shoes.

In other words, the model made sure there was a grand finale the guests would never forget.

She eventually had to be assisted with getting out of the pool by someone else as she was weighed down by the soaked dress.

All in all, Christian's New York Fashion Week presentation was a success, even if one model fell while walking on the grass.