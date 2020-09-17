Easy A Turns 10: See the Cast Then and Now

You better knock, knock on wood.

Why? Well, because today, Sept. 17 marks the 10-year anniversary of the teen comedy Easy A.

The hit film starred Emma Stone as Olive Penderghast, a 17-year-old girl that lets a lie spiral out of control in order to increase her notoriety at school. Partially inspired by Nathaniel Hawthorne's The Scarlett Letter, Stone's Olive finds herself getting ostracized and decides to stitch a red A into provocative clothing.

Along the way, Olive becomes closer with her longtime crush, the school's mascot "Woodchuck" Todd (played by Penn Badgley).

The cast also includes Amanda Bynes as Marianna Bryant, Dan Byrd as Brandon, Aly Michalka as Rhiannon Abernathy, Thomas Haden Church as Mr. Griffith and others.

Easy A was made on a budget of $8 million and made its world premiere at the 2010 Toronto International Film Festival. Six days later, it opened in theaters, making back double the budget by the end of the opening weekend.