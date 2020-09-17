Jerry HarrisNYFWThe Bradshaw BunchPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Easy A Turns 10: See the Cast Then and Now

It's been 10 years since Easy A opened in theaters! Take a closer look at what Emma Stone, Penn Badgley and more stars have been up to

By Alyssa Ray Sep 17, 2020 9:26 PMTags
MoviesPenn BadgleyAmanda BynesEmma StoneNostalgia
Related: Emma Stone Raves Over "Easy A" in 2010: E! News Rewind

You better knock, knock on wood.

Why? Well, because today, Sept. 17 marks the 10-year anniversary of the teen comedy Easy A.

The hit film starred Emma Stone as Olive Penderghast, a 17-year-old girl that lets a lie spiral out of control in order to increase her notoriety at school. Partially inspired by Nathaniel Hawthorne's The Scarlett Letter, Stone's Olive finds herself getting ostracized and decides to stitch a red A into provocative clothing.

Along the way, Olive becomes closer with her longtime crush, the school's mascot "Woodchuck" Todd (played by Penn Badgley).

The cast also includes Amanda Bynes as Marianna Bryant, Dan Byrd as Brandon, Aly Michalka as Rhiannon Abernathy, Thomas Haden Church as Mr. Griffith and others.

Easy A was made on a budget of $8 million and made its world premiere at the 2010 Toronto International Film Festival. Six days later, it opened in theaters, making back double the budget by the end of the opening weekend.

photos
Emma Stone's Best Looks

"I kind of pushed them to let me be the first person to audition for it," Stone told E! News in the throwback interview above. "Needless to say, they auditioned a lot of people for it. So, I was very lucky that they gave me a chance to do it."

While the film had a star-studded cast, Stone was the breakaway star of the film, who earned a Golden Globe nomination for her work.

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Reveals the Sex of Baby No. 3

2

Cheer’s Jerry Harris Arrested on Child Pornography Charge

3

Why Rob Kardashian Isn't Required to Pay Blac Chyna Child Support

Olive Bridge/Kobal/Shutterstock

For a closer look at the cast then and now, scroll through the gallery below!

Adam Taylor/Olive Bridge/Kobal/Shutterstock / Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Emma Stone

When Emma Stone starred in Easy A as Olive Penderghast, we had only seen her in a few films like Zombieland and Superbad.

However, the actress totally took off after playing the good girl gone (but actually pretending) bad and continued to star in films like Crazy, Stupid Love and The Favourite.

She also won her first Oscar for her performance in La La Land and we can't wait to see her as Cruella de Vil in Disney's 2021 live-action film Cruella.

Adam Taylor/Olive Bridge/Kobal/Shutterstock / Netflix
Penn Badgley

The Gossip Girl actor played Woodchuck Todd in the film, capturing our hearts when he recreated John Hughes' greatest romcoms for Olive, such as holding up speakers outside her window.

Now, you can catch the actor as the terrifying stalker Joe Goldberg in You.

Screen Gems / Paper Magazine
Amanda Bynes

When Amanda Bynes joined the cast of Easy A, she was already pop culture royalty from projects like The Amanda Show and She's the Man.

The role ended up being Bynes' last to date, with the actress retiring from acting. In a 2018 interview with Paper, she opened up about about how post-acting, she experimented with drugs and addressed her headline-grabbing tweets to co-stars like Drake Bell.

However, the former child star seems to be in a better place, telling the publication she was continuing her education at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

Screen Gems / Michael Desmond/Abc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock
Dan Byrd

Cougar Town's Dan Byrd played Brandon, a high schooler who faked having sex with Olive in order to stay in the closet.

Now, the actor will be joining Gillian Flynn's newest show, Utopia, which is in post-production.

Screen Gems / HBO
Thomas Haden Church

After playing our favorite English teacher, Mr. Griffith, on Easy A, Thomas Haden Church went on to play Robert in Divorce and portray Lobster Johnson in Hellboy.

Adam Taylor/Olive Bridge/Kobal/Shutterstock / HBO
Patricia Clarkson

We loved Patricia Clarkson as Olive's sassy, honest mom.

Which maybe makes it all the more fun that her most recent role as a mother was a total 180 when she played the creepy and demented Adora Crellin in Sharp Objects.

Adam Taylor/Olive Bridge/Kobal/Shutterstock / Midnight Radio
Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci was already a household name when he portrayed Dill Penderghast, Olive's open-minded and witty dad, in the Easy A. Prior to this role, Tucci had already nabbed an Oscar nomination for his work in The Lovely Bones. He's probably best known for starring opposite Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada and Julie & Julia.

When not teaching the world how to make the perfect Negroni cocktail, Tucci is voicing Bitsy Brandenham on Central Park. He's also filming La Fortuna and is in pre-production for a new film, titled The Man Who Saved Paris.

Screen Gems / JC Olivera/WireImage
Lisa Kudrow

Everyone knows this friend! Lisa Kudrow came into fame thanks to her role as Phoebe Buffay on the long-running sitcom, Friends. In the Easy A, Kudrow played guidance counselor Mrs. Griffith, who shockingly had an affair with (a legal age) student.

She's gone on to star in several projects since the Easy A, including Booksmart, The Boss Baby, The Girl on the Train and more.

Screen Gems / Amazon Studios
Malcolm McDowell

Veteran actor Malcolm McDowell, known for his work A Clockwork Orange and Time After Time, joined the Easy A cast as stern Principal Gibbons.

Since appearing in the Easy A, McDowell has appeared in Bombshell, Mozart in the Jungle and more.

Adam Taylor/Olive Bridge/Kobal/Shutterstock / Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
Cam Gigandet

After playing Easy A's God-loving repeat senior Micah, Cam Gigandet went on to star in Burlesque, The Roommate, The Magnificent Seven and more.

Screen Gems / The CW
Aly Michalka

From Disney Channel darling to Emma Stone's BFF in the Easy A, Aly Michalka is definitely a recognizable name.

After wrapping the Easy A, Michalka went on to land a leading role in iZombie and performs alongside sister AJ Michalka in their pop duo, Aly & AJ.

Screen Gems / HBO
Fred Armisen

Saturday Night Live's Fred Armisen had a small, but impactful role, in the Easy A. Armisen portrayed Amanda Bynes' character's father, a Christian pastor.

In addition to SNL, which he departed in 2013, Armisen has starred Portlandia, The Smurfs, Big Mouth and more.

Armisen also writes, stars and produces in Los Espookys, the Spanish-language series he created.

What's your favorite quote from Easy A! Be sure to let us know.

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Reveals the Sex of Baby No. 3

2

Cheer’s Jerry Harris Arrested on Child Pornography Charge

3

Why Rob Kardashian Isn't Required to Pay Blac Chyna Child Support

4

Kristen Bell Recalls Her Daughters Drinking O'Doul's During Zoom Class

5
Exclusive

Erika Jayne Sound Offs on Denise Richards Leaving RHOBH