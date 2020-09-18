Summer House's Hannah Berner Dishes on New Late Night Talk Show Bravo's Chat Room

Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo

"Kate Chastain and I, I've had her on my podcast two years ago. We've done some live shows together, we really hit it off. We both love Twitter so we have a very similar sense of humor," Hannah gushed. "She was almost like a big sister when I first got on Summer House and gave me some good advice. And then Porsha and Gizelle I just met through some meetings and they've been really fun and so warm and I'm a big fan of all the shows that my panelists are on. So I'm having my own Bravo fan-girl moment to even be on the screen with them."



In addition to fun topics and current events, Hannah says the ladies will also dive into deeper conversations.

"I feel like there's so much craziness going on with the Housewives, so to be able to talk to other Housewives about their opinions of it, it's going to be really, really fun," the reality star said. "And then…talking about more serious things. I think Black Lives Matter is going to be important to continually talk about. Overall, just female empowerment stuff I'm going to be really excited to talk with the girls about. And then just stupid stuff because obviously as a comedian I want to make the girls laugh and I think they are all really funny in their own right. So just talking about celebrity dating or stupid fall trends, haircuts. It's going to go from serious stuff to Bravo stuff to just silly pop culture light things and I'm just excited to see where the conversations go because all of us have no filter so we'll see what happens."