Cheer's Jerry Harris Arrested on Charge of Producing Child Pornography

Jerry Harris was arrested on Sept. 17 on a federal child pornography charge for allegedly enticing an underage boy to produce sexually explicit videos and photos of himself.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, the Cheer star contacted an underage boy on a social media application and "repeatedly enticed him to produce sexually explicit videos and photographs of himself."

Officials stated that the minor victim informed Jerry during their initial online encounter that he was 13 years old.

Jerry is charged with one count of producing child pornography. Production of child pornography is punishable by a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years.

E! News has reached out to Jerry's team for comment and has not heard back. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance at 2 p.m. in Chicago on Sept. 17.