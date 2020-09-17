Lululemon's Ice Dyed Collection Will Give You Chills

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Just when you're starting to get bored of all your at-home workout wear, Lululemon comes to save us. They've just launched a brand new fall collection featuring a unique Ice Dye finish!
Each piece of the collection has its own one-of-a-kind finish thanks to this technique, which looks like tie-dye meets granite. You can choose from colors like cerulean, asphalt grey and moss green... and as if that's not enough, each piece is ridiculously comfortable thanks to the brand's signature Nulux fabric. Whether you're a runner who prefers a longer legging for your marathon training, a cyclist who wants a good pair of shorts for hill climbs, or a training enthusiast who needs a full-coverage bra for more involved workouts, you'll find everything you need in this collection, and more.
Ready to shop Lululemon's new Ice Dye collection? We shared some of our most loved pieces below to help start your cart!
Lululemon Fast and Free Ice Dye High Rise Tight
Whether you're a runner who wants to feel free to move, or you do super sweaty activities where you need some quick-drying, sweat-wicking action, these leggings are totally up to the task. They're super weightless thanks to Lulu's signature Nulux™ fabric, and with four-way stretch, you'll be able to move with ease. Grab these in one of four unique ice-dyed shades: cerulean, moss green, asphalt grey or hazel green.
Lululemon Fast and Free Ice Dye Short
Want comfort and movement without all that legging to work with? Say hello to these shorts, offering weightless coverage with breathable fabric that stays cool to the touch, no matter how much things heat up. Added Lycra helps with stretch and shape retention, helping them to feel like a second skin in the best of ways. And they come in three ice dyed shades: cerulean, moss green and asphalt grey.
Lululemon Long Line Ice Dye Energy Bra
Available in moss green and asphalt grey, this is a new take on the fan favorite Energy Bra, this time with a high neck and long line for extra coverage when you need it most. It's lightweight, sweat-wicking and quick-drying, offering medium support for cup sizes ranging from B to D. Plus, Lycra helps it retain its shape, no matter how hard you break your sweat.
Lululemon Ice Dye Define Jacket
Nothing beats a good multi-functional athleisure jacket. This multi-functional lightweight jacket is ready to take you to the studio, or hit the hiking trails with you if you prefer to take your workout outdoors. It's made for runners, but they say it offers a "do-anything fit," so don't feel excluded if you're not into pounding pavement. It offers a slim fit and hits at the hip, and offers the same breathable, sweat-wicking capabilities as its workout cousins. Nab it in this lovely moss green.
