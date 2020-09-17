Carole Baskin's New TV Project Revealed—and Yes, She's Looking for Justice

Carole Baskin is ready to expose animal abusers around the world.

E! News can confirm the Tiger King star and her husband Howard Baskin are teaming up with ITV America's Thinkfactory Media for a new unscripted series that aims to bring animal abusers to justice.

"This is a chance for us to use our new platform to battle the everyday evils facing big cats and so many other animals," the couple said in a joint statement to E! News on Sept. 17. "Working with Thinkfactory on this show will help us further our life's mission, while bringing important stories and information to ‘cool cats and kittens' across the country."

According to Variety, who first reported the news, the project will be taken to markets soon and pitched to multiple broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. In other words, Carole will have plenty of time to finish out her stint on Dancing With the Stars before her next project hits the small screen.