The Kangol x H&M Feat. Mabel Streetwear Collab Is Selling Out Quick

The British are coming to H&M, and they're bringing all the '90s-inspired fashion. English singer-songwriter Mabel has teamed up with English streetwear brand Kangol for a 31-piece collection that is inspired by her style. She even co-designed two of the pieces in the line.
"I wanted to make two pieces that show the different sides of my style," Mabel exclusively told E! "Together we worked on a sporty dress, and also a pair of joggers. They're both effortless pieces that you could go to a party in or lounge about in. They're both so wearable, and you can style them up, or dress them down."
Below, shop some of the highlights from the Kangol x H&M feat. Mabel streetwear collab.
Short Puffer Jacket
"I'm going to be wearing the puffer jackets all winter long," Mabel said. This one comes in a mustard yellow and has a cool contrasting zipper.
H&M+ Oversize Shacket
"I love playing with oversized silhouettes like the shirt jacket," Mabel said. It's made of a thick twill with a brushed finish and has a comfy quilted lining.
Joggers
Mabel co-designed these comfy joggers in a sweatshirt fabric. They have a high-waisted fit and a print on the front.
Bodycon Dress
This bodycon dress co-designed by Mabel has a cool cut-out and drawstring sides for a sexy fit.
Ribbed Top
This ribbed mock-neck top is perfect for fall. We love its cute Kangol logo.
