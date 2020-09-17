Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Recalls How Halle Berry Inspired Him to Have His "Best" Game Ever

You never know where inspiration might strike!

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, NBA star Shaquille O'Neal virtually stopped by The Tonight Show to chat with Jimmy Fallon about the current NBA playoffs and how he feels about the bubble the players being forced to stay in due to the coronavirus restrictions.

The former Lakers star revealed that he doesn't think he would have been able to handle being sequestered before a big game because he tends to get distracted when he's playing the game. He then revealed how a certain Hollywood actress managed to help him play one of his best games.

"I'm a pretty good player, but certain things make me great," he shared. "For example, one time I was playing against the New York Knicks and I'm at the free-throw line, and I see this girl walking down the aisle, and I'm like, 'she looks like...oh my god it is Halle Berry,' and I called a timeout."