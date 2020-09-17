Carrie Underwood Apologizes to Mike Fisher and Their Kids for Not Mentioning Them in ACMs Speech

Carrie Underwood forgot to make a special shout-out at the 2020 ACM Awards.

The superstar singer made history at the ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 16, when she and Thomas Rhett tied for Entertainer of the Year. "2020 man! Thank you. God so much. All glory to God," Underwood said in her speech. "Thank you to the ACM for putting me in such incredible company. I am more than happy to share this with Thomas Rhett."

After the show, the 37-year-old singer appeared in the virtual ACM Awards press room, where she admitted she forgot to thank her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two kids, Isaiah Fisher, 5, and Jacob Fisher, 1. "First I want to say that I'm a dummy for not mentioning my husband or my children in my acceptance speech," Underwood said. "You would think after this many years of seeing other people do speeches and give some of my own, I would think of people that are important to me, so I'm sorry! But I do love my children and my husband."