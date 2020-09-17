Jerry HarrisNYFWThe Bradshaw BunchPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

10 Reasons We Really Forking Miss The Good Place

The Good Place may be gone, but it is not forgotten—especially because its fourth and final season is nominated for six Emmys. These are all the things that really make us miss it.

By Lauren Piester Sep 17, 2020 7:11 PMTags
TVCelebritiesEntertainment
Related: 2020 Emmys: By the Numbers

It's been eight months since the end of The Good Place, but it still lives on in our hearts.

It also lives in on real life since it's up for six 2020 Emmys—including four acting noms, one for writing and one for best comedy—and in honor of the much deserved trophies it might just win this weekend, we're taking a look back at all the reasons we really, really miss that show. 

We really could have listed most of the episodes and most of the characters and most of the jokes, but we don't have the time for that (and you could just go rewatch the whole series on Netflix). Instead, we've narrowed it down to just 10 glorious examples of why The Good Place was one of the most inventive comedies on TV and why it may never be matched, no matter how much incredible TV creator Mike Schur continues to gift us with.

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

The Good Place ran for four seasons on NBC and followed a group of strangers in the afterlife as they wrestled with ethics, morality and what makes a truly good person. Somehow that premise was forking hilarious, even if it doesn't sound like it. 

Ted DansonWilliam Jackson Harper, D'Arcy Carden and Maya Rudolph all scored acting nominations this year, and the show itself also got nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. The series also starred Kristen Bell, Manny Jacinto and Jameela Jamil

Scroll down for joy!

Trending Stories

1

Cheer’s Jerry Harris Arrested on Child Pornography Charge

2

Why Rob Kardashian Isn't Required to Pay Blac Chyna Child Support

3

Kristen Bell Recalls Her Daughters Drinking O'Doul's During Zoom Class

NBC
Janet's Murder

Janet is not human and she cannot die, but there is a button that will reset her and she will do her best to convince you not to murder her even though you cannot murder her. That's not a picture of her kids, it's a stock photo of the crowd at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards! It's truly a wonder that D'Arcy Carden didn't get nominated for an Emmy in season one.

NBC
THIS Is the Bad Place!

The moment The Good Place finally showed us what it really was. The season one finale flipped the entire show on its head, revealing that the entire season one morality crisis over whether or not Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani and Jason should really have been in the Bad Place was all for naught, since they already were. Michael's evil laugh still lives in our nightmares, even if Michael himself eventually grew to be the most lovable demon (and eventual human).

NBC
"Janet(s)"

D'Arcy Carden also didn't get nominated for an Emmy in season three, despite absolutely killing it in an episode in which she played all of the other characters inside her void. She even made out with herself in a romantic and emotional scene between herself as Eleanor and herself as Chidi, and we'll never forget it to be quite honest with you.

NBC
Jason Mandoza

The Florida man himself. From crashing his jet ski into a manatee to DJing his own afterlife funeral, Jason (Manny Jacinto) was perfect in every way and we miss him constantly. Bortles!

NBC
Chidi's Many Breakdowns

Chidi (William Jackson Harper) couldn't make a decision to save his life. It actually ended up killing him, and he continued to suffer from indecision and ethical conundrums in the afterlife. Each and every time he lost it over the perplexities of existence, we found joy. Never forget when he gave a lecture on putting Peeps in chili while wearing a shirt that said "Who What When Where Wine." 

NBC
Food in the Afterlife

The Good Place really had a thing for so many foods, like frozen yogurt and shrimp, and had a real knack for the food-related pun. This was best showcased by the restaurant names: Knish From a Rose, Beignets and the Jets, The Pesto's Yet to Come, Biscotti Pippen, From Schmear to Eternity, Cake Canaveral, Lasagne Come Out Tomorrow, Ponzu Scheme, Cruller Intentions and of course, The Good Plates.

NBC
Tahani's Name-Dropping

Tahani Al-Jamil knew everyone: Johnny Depp, Taylor Swift, Ben Affleck, Stephen Hawking, Kevin Costner, Nicole Kidman, Barbra Streisand, Adele, Mark Zuckerberg, Ryan Gosling, the entire royal family. It was annoying at first, but soon became endearing. Strange how none of her very close friends ever made an appearance on the show, though...

NBC
Chidi and Eleanor

Never has a couple felt so wrong and so right at the same time, in so many iterations, over so many hundreds of years. We are still waiting on our copy of the sexy Chidi calendar that he left for Eleanor when he crossed over in the series finale. 

NBC
Michael, the 6,000-Foot-Tall Fire Squid

Michael's transformation from creative and determined demon architect tasked with torturing humans in the Bad Place to lovable reformed demon doing his best to actual real life human man was a treat to watch from start to finish, especially when you remember that underneath it all, he was actually a 6,000-foot-tall fire squid. 

NBC
Jeremy Bearimy

Jeremy Bearimy is the shape of time in the afterlife. The dot above the "I" contains Tuesdays and July and occasionally the time moment where nothing ever occurs, and it's explanations like this that we just really miss trying to understand on a weekly basis. 

The Good Place aired on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Cheer’s Jerry Harris Arrested on Child Pornography Charge

2

Why Rob Kardashian Isn't Required to Pay Blac Chyna Child Support

3

Kristen Bell Recalls Her Daughters Drinking O'Doul's During Zoom Class

4

Gwen Stefani Proves Gavin Rossdale Is Literally Out of the Picture

5

How Everything Unraveled for Cardi B and Offset...Again