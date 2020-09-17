Cardi BACM AwardsNYFWPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Stumptown Canceled Despite Already Being Renewed for Season 2

ABC has canceled Stumptown after renewing it in May due to scheduling and timing concerns related to the pandemic.

StumptownABC

Well this is a bummer. 

Despite initially renewing Stumptown for a season two, ABC has now decided to cancel the Cobie Smulders-starring drama. The move is due to timing and scheduling needs, related to the pandemic. Deadline reports that the show was canceled when the new season would not have been ready until April, and that the studio ABC Signature is shopping the show to other networks and streaming sites. 

Season one ended on a few cliffhangers, including the arrival of Dex's (Smulders) mother, but now it's possible we may never get to meet her or find out exactly why she abandoned her children. 

Stumptown is just the latest TV casualty of the pandemic. Netflix renewed and then canceled The Society and I Am Not Okay With This. TruTV also canceled I'm Sorry in the middle of production on the third season, and we're already bracing ourselves for more bad news to come as TV shows continue to try to return to production. 

TV Shows That Have Resumed Production Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Stumptown followed Dex, a military veteran, as she worked as a PI. It also starred Jake Johnson, Tantoo Cardinal, Cole Sibus, Adrian Martinez, Camryn Manheim and Michael Ealy

Earlier on Wednesday, ABC also canceled new comedy United We Fall

You can keep up with all of the cancellations and renewals by scrolling down! 

ABC
Canceled: Stumptown (ABC)

Despite a renewal in May 2020, Stumptown has become a casualty of the pandemic and will not be returning to ABC for a season two. 

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith
Canceled: United We Fall (ABC)

ABC introduced the new comedy in July, but it was given the ax after one season and eight episodes on air. 

HBO Max
Renewed: Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Selena Gomez will be cooking with more chefs in her home kitchen in a second season on HBO Max. 

Netflix
Canceled: Altered Carbon (Netflix)

Netflix has said goodbye to the drama after two seasons. 

Netflix
Canceled: The Society (Netflix)

Netflix renewed the teen drama in July 2019, but no new scripts had been finished. Due to the pandemic and the uncertainty of production dates and cast availability, the streamer had to let go to the popular show. 

Netflix
Canceled: I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix)

The Netflix drama was quietly renewed for a second season and then canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, which would have made filming complicated and costly. 

Phillip Caruso/Hulu
Canceled: High Fidelity (Hulu)

Hulu has said goodbye to the Zoe Kravitz-starring adaptation after one season. 

Hulu
Renewed: Taste the Nation (Hulu)

Padma Lakshmi will be back to make us all hungry in a season two! 

Hulu
Renewed: Love, Victor (Hulu)

Hulu has ordered a second season of the Love, Simon follow up. 

Freeform
Canceled: Siren (Freeform)

Freeform has canceled the mermaid drama after three seasons. 

CW
Renewed: Stargirl (The CW)

Not only has Stargirl been renewed for a second season, but it's officially making the move from DC Universe to The CW. 

Amazon
Renewed: The Boys (Amazon)

The anti-superhero drama will return for a season three on Amazon Prime Video. 

Jackson Davis for Netflix
Renewed: Outer Banks (Netflix)

The Netflix summer hit will return for a second season. 

Netflix
Ending: Dead To Me (Netflix)

The Netflix comedy will return for a third and final season. 

Christopher Saunders / Amazon Studios
Renewed: Hunters (Amazon)

Amazon's nazi-hunting show will return for a second season. 

Netflix
Renewed and Ending: The Crown (Netflix)

The original plan was to end with season five, but now creator Peter Morgan has changed his mind and the series will end after its sixth season, starring Imelda Staunton

Netflix
Ending: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

Sabrina's chilling adventures will end after the upcoming fourth season on Netflix. 

The CW
Canceled: Katy Keene (The CW)

The CW has said goodbye to Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene after one season.

Mike Yarish/Netflix
Ending: The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Netflix has renewed the comedy for a third and final season.

Netflix
Renewed: Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

Netflix renewed Mindy Kaling's coming-of-age show for a second season.

NBC
Canceled: Council of Dads (NBC)

NBC has opted to disband the council after one season.

Netflix
Renewed and Ending: Lucifer (Netflix)

Despite previously announcing season five would be the final one for this Tom Ellis drama, Lucifer will return for a sixth—and final—season.

NBC
Renewed: Manifest (NBC)

NBC's big plane mystery is taking off for a third season. 

ABC
Canceled: The Baker and the Beauty (ABC)

This love story is unfortunately over for now.

ABC
Renewed: For Life (ABC)

ABC is in for a season two with this legal drama. 

NBC
Renewed: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Jane Levy and her musical superpowers will return for a second season on NBC. 

NBC
Canceled: Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (NBC)

The hunt is over for this NBC drama.

NBC
Canceled: Perfect Harmony (NBC)

Anna Camp and Bradley Whitford's musical comedy has had it swan song after just one season.

A&E
Canceled: Live PD (A&E)

This reality series hosted by Dan Abrams was canceled after weeks of protests around the world in the wake of George Floyd's death while in police custody.

Paramount Network
Canceled: Cops (Paramount Network)

The long-running reality show following police officers on the job has been canceled by Paramount Network.

View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

