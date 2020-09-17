Pink Goes Country When Debuting New Single With Keith Urban at 2020 ACM Awards

Raise your glass to a pop and country music superstar.

Before the 2020 ACM Awards came to a close on Wednesday, Sept. 16, an unexpected face took to the stage for a very special performance. As it turns out, Pink appeared at the annual country music event to debut a special new song with Keith Urban.

The duo delivered the very first performance of their new single called "One Too Many," which is featured on Keith's new album The Speed of Now: Part 1 coming out Sept. 18.

And despite delivering the performance in two separate cities with different time zones, they were able to make it work!

"I spend all my money drinking on my own, yeah / In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone," the pair sang. "And I keep second guessing, where did I go wrong? / I know I'm proud / But I've had one too many / Come take me home."