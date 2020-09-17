Pink Goes Country When Debuting New Single With Keith Urban at 2020 ACM Awards

Raise your glass to a pop and country music superstar.
Before the 2020 ACM Awards came to a close on Wednesday, Sept. 16, an unexpected face took to the stage for a very special performance. As it turns out, Pink appeared at the annual country music event to debut a special new song with Keith Urban.
The duo delivered the very first performance of their new single called "One Too Many," which is featured on Keith's new album The Speed of Now: Part 1 coming out Sept. 18.
And despite delivering the performance in two separate cities with different time zones, they were able to make it work!
"I spend all my money drinking on my own, yeah / In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone," the pair sang. "And I keep second guessing, where did I go wrong? / I know I'm proud / But I've had one too many / Come take me home."
The performance came during a unique ACM Awards that was originally supposed to take place in Las Vegas this past April. Because of the Coronavirus lockdown, however, the event was postponed and moved to Nashville.
When the show kicked off, Keith delivered a message to music fans watching all across the country.
"This has been an unpredictable and unsettling year for everyone," he began. "Even as of right now, our friends out west are battling horrific wildfires, our folks on the gulf coast are threatened by hurricanes. We want to send our love, thoughts and our prayers out to every one of you affected right now."
The evening's host continued, "And of course we are still in the midst of trying to fight two pandemics: COVID-19 and social injustice. Far too many lives have been lost to both."
The former American Idol judge expressed his hope that an evening of country music could be good for the mind, body and soul.
"Country music is many things to many people, but at its center, at its core, at its heart, I believe it's about community," he shared. "The songs, the stories, and the artists that tell them bring us healing, comfort and they bring hope. We sure could use some of that right about now, don't you think?"