The First Trailer For Drag Race Holland Just Introduced Its New Fabulous Host

Drag Race Holland, RuPaul’s latest spinoff, features 10 new queens and host Fred van Leer. Scroll on for a peek at the first trailer.

By Jonathan Borge Sep 16, 2020 9:00 PMTags
Start your engines and may the best (Dutch) woman win!

Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race have only had to wait mere weeks between the finale of one extension of the franchise and the premiere of another in 2020. Less than a month after Canada's Drag Race wrapped (spoiler: Priyanka took home the crown), World of Wonder released the first-look trailer at Drag Race Holland, the fifth international version of the Emmy-winning series.

As always, the preview clip is set to a RuPaul jam, "You Wear It Well," as 10 freshly-plucked queens debut their grand workroom entrances. In addition to glimpses at this season's pit crew, the main stage and behind-the-scenes hair and makeup action, the trailer also introduces Drag Race Holland's head judge, celebrity stylist Fred van Leer, who's seen in and out of drag. 

A previously released World of Wonder clip also offered brief introductions to the queens competing to become the new series' first drag superstar: Chelsea Boy, Envy Peru, Janey Jacke, Ma'MaQueen, Madame Madness, Megan Schoonbrood, Miss Abby OMG, Patty Pam-Pam, Roem, and Sederginne.

In addition to van Leer, the queens will take notes from guest judges such as YouTube's NikkieTutorials, comedian Sanne Wallis de Vries and singer Roxeanne Hazes. The flagship Drag Race series was nominated for 10 Emmys at this year's awards show and has so far earned four, including Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program. 

 

Drag Race Holland will premiere Thursday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Wow Presents Plus.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on E! and don't miss the DP Emmys special this Saturday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m.!

