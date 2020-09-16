Here's What Kim Zolciak Thinks of Daughter Ariana Biermann's Model Boyfriend

Ariana Biermann and her boyfriend are going strong!

Kim Zolciak's teenage daughter has been dating model Aaron Scott for several months now, but it turns out the happy couple actually has a little bit of history. So what does Kim think of Ariana and her hunky Beau getting serious?

"They're great, he's great. We really like him," the Don't Be Tardy star tells E! News exclusively. "He's just down to earth. Ariana is super happy. She's really focused during this whole COVID thing on her health and she runs with me, she eats really healthy and she's super fit. She loves that so that put her in a great space. She's known Aaron for a while but we wouldn't let her date until she was 18 and he's a couple years older than her. She's happy, they've known each other a while. I think she's had a crush on him for a couple years."