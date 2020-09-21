A Schitt's Creek Sweep: Eugene Levy Wins Best Comedy Actor at 2020 Emmys

Holy Schitt.
Eugene Levy, who hasn't won an Emmy in nearly 40 years, just scored Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2020 Emmys on Sunday evening!
The longtime actor was nominated for the final season of Schitt's Creek, which has already scooped up additional Emmys for Eugene's co-star Catherine O'Hara and his on- and off-screen son Dan Levy.
Eugene accepted the award from the Schitt's Creek watch party, taking the mic to declare, "You see, I told you I was good!" before noting, "I guess it's kind of ironic that the straightest role I ever played lands me an Emmy for a comedy performance."
"So now I seriously have to question just what i've been doing for the past 50 years," Eugene added, going on to thank his wife and the show's production team, writers and cast. "And as a dad, getting to work on camera for six years with both of my kids Daniel and Sarah...such a joy. Love you both and could not be prouder."
Eugene continued, making sure to give a special shout-out to his son: "That brings me to my multi-Emmy nominated partner, Daniel Levy, who took our show that we came up with and brilliantly guided it to this little Emmy party tonight. So thank you son and thank you Academy."
The actor wrapped up his acceptance speech by acknowledging his fellow nominees, Anthony Anderson (black-ish), Don Cheadle (Black Monday), Ted Danson (The Good Place), Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method) and Ramy Youssef (Ramy).
Levy's Emmy is a long time coming, as it's not only his first since 1982, but his very first acting award ever.
What a great way to say goodbye to Schitt's Creek and the beloved Rose family!
The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on ABC, with Jimmy Kimmel serving as host.
