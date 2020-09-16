Cardi BNYFWPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

The Best Places To Shop for College Apparel

Skip the bookstore and order from our favorite sites instead!

By Carolin Lehmann Sep 16, 2020 8:34 PMTags
E-comm: The Best Places To Shop for College Apparel

Just because many university's classes have been moved online doesn't mean that you can't still show some school spirit. In fact, college gear is the perfect comfy outfit to wear while studying from home.

So, skip the bookstore and order your school's apparel from our favorite sites below. Whether you're an Arkansas Razorback or a UCLA Bruin, they've got the perfect gear for you.

UCLA Vintage Puff Cropped T

Princess Polly has the cutest vintage collegiate capsule collection in collaboration with UCLA right now. It's making us wish we were Bruins. The eight-piece collection features retro UCLA designs that originated in the '90s.

$39
Princess Polly

Tailgate Women's Arkansas Razorbacks Colorblock Sweatshirt

American Eagle stocks Tailgate gear for not only colleges, but also for MLB, NBA and NFL teams. Shop men's and women's clothing at a discount right now using the coupon code TEAMWORK to receive 20% off your entire purchase when you buy a Tailgate item. 

$70
$52
American Eagle

Mississippi State Bulldogs Neps Long Sleeve T

'47 stocks a ton of schools, and has been a family-owned business since—you guessed it—1947. Shop their men's and women's hats and clothing.

$45
$13
'47

Florida Gators WEAR by Erin Andrews Women's Tie-Dye Crewneck Sweatshirt

Fanatics is a one-stop shop for tons of college apparel brands. We're loving Erin Andrews' new limited edition shirts for Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Texas and Clemson. Just search for "Erin Andrews" and your school name to see the styles.

$70
Fanatics

College-Team Graphic V-Neck T

Old Navy sells this V-neck, 100% cotton T-shirt for 26 different schools. It's affordable, so you really can't go wrong!

$20
Old Navy

The Original Retro Brand Tulane University Green Wave Crop T

Shop The Original Retro Brand at Tillys, offering all kinds of cute vintage-inspired Ts. We love their 100% cotton cropped styles with raw edges. 

$35
Tillys

Nike Black Penn State Nittany Lions Geometric Performance Leggings

Kohl's carries several college merch brands like Nike. We're loving these Dri-FIT leggings that aren't too flashy. Check out the Kohl's collegiate products page here!

$60
Kohl's

Kansas Jayhawks Colosseum Marquee Players Oversize Long Sleeve V-Neck Top

Walmart also carries a bunch of collegiate brands like Colosseum, Adidas, Russell and more. This Kansas Jayhawks V-neck long-sleeve from Colosseum is perfect for fall. 

$32
$24
Walmart

