Lizzo Sends Cardi B a Heartfelt Note and Flowers Amid Offset Divorce

Following the announcement of her divorce from Offset, Cardi B received a sign of love and support from Lizzo. Scroll down to see what the "Juice" singer sent over.

Although Cardi B had to make a tough personal decision this week, she has supportive friends in her corner.

It was announced on Tuesday, Sept. 15, that the Grammy-winning rapper filed for divorce from her husband of three yearsOffset from Migos. While Cardi nor Offset have yet to publicly speak out or release a statement on the decision, Offset's cheating scandals have been made public multiple times over the course of their marriage.

"Cardi does not trust Offset. She's really tried for the last two years and has tried to forgive him," a source told E! News. "It's been hard for her since the last cheating scandal and there have been rumors of him being unfaithful again."

Amid the divorce news, singer Lizzo decided to show her support with a gift for her artist pal. On Tuesday evening, Cardi posted a video of a beautiful bouquet of colorful flowers to her Instagram stories along with a handwritten note.

In the video, the "WAP" rapper could be heard behind the camera stating, "Isn't Lizzo like the nicest person in the world? Look what she sent me? She is just a beautiful a-- person. I just love her so much. These are so pretty."

The note from Lizzo read, "Flowers for a flower! Congrats on all of your successes this summer—know you are loved and are love." The "Truth Hurts" star also added, "P.S. I'm sending you something good this week. Love, Lizzo!"

As fans may recall, Lizzo sent Megan Thee Stallion a candy-filled care package this summer after news broke that the Texas rapper was shot in both of her feet. Who doesn't love women supporting women? 

