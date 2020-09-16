Kate Gosselin Calls Ex Jon Gosselin "Violent and Abusive" After Alleged Incident With Son Collin

Kate Gosselin is far from mincing words about her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin.
On the heels of abuse allegations waged against Jon, Kate has also spoken out again about him, telling People, "I am done hiding and will say this unequivocally: Jon is a violent and abusive person." E! News has reached out to Jon's rep for comment and has not heard back.
Kate's claim about her ex, to whom she was married for 10 years, comes a week after People reported on an investigation the County of Berks, Pennsylvania Child & Youth Services had opened. According to a CYS report that People reviewed, the outlet said Jon was not named as the perpetrator of abuse. However, the report included an allegation of "causing bodily injury to a child through recent act/failure to act: hitting/punching."
The investigation came amid allegations from the couple's 16-year-old son, Collin, who claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post on Sept. 3 that Jon had "beat" him up.
"My dad is a liar," Collin reportedly wrote in the post reviewed by People. "Yesterday he beat me up and thought nothing of it, he punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding. He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor. He is a liar."
In response, Jon's rep denied the allegations against the former TV personality.
"Jon has never abused Collin," his rep told E! News. "No charges have been filed against him and there's no ongoing CYS investigation. Collin has endured severe trauma. Jon is a loving father who has worked hard to ensure that his son gets the support and help he needs."
E! News previously reached out to Kate's team and has not heard back. CYS would not comment on the matter. The Berks County District Attorney's Office also previously declined to comment.
However, Berks County District Attorney John Adams previously told People, "There has been no charges or citations filed as a result of that incident. That's the only incident we are aware of at this point and there was no citation or charges filed as a result of the incident."
Meanwhile, Kate says she is waiting on a final decision from CYS. "Until I receive the letter from CYS about whether they've deemed the allegations founded or not, it's ongoing," she told People. "My contact at CYS has not told me otherwise."
"If this doesn't qualify as assault," she said, "I don't know what does."
In December 2018, Jon was awarded temporary sole legal and physical custody of Collin after he had been at an out-of-state educational program since 2016. The couple's daughter Hannah also lives with him.