The Bachelorette's Kenny King Is Engaged to Girlfriend London Ferris

Another Bachelor Nation wedding will soon be upon us!

Kenny King, who quickly became a fan favorite on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette, announced on Sunday, Sept. 13 that he proposed to his girlfriend Logan Ferris. Spoiler alert: She said yes! The reality TV star shared the special news with all of his followers on Instagram complete with pictures of the couples special moment.

"Perfect time, perfect place, perfect person," he captioned footage of the couple after the moment. "She said yes! (she would have had to swim if she didn't)."

As it turns out, he popped the question on a boat with a really funny rouse to trick his love into the perfect proposal. In the video, fans can see King and Ferris riding on the back of a boat when he then leans over and pretends to be sick. Ferris is quick to try and comfort her man, but then he drops to one knee. A proposal fit for a king and his brand new queen.