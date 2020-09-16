Marissa Jaret Winokur Debuts 50-Pound Weight Loss in Before-and-After Photos

Marissa Jaret Winokur is loving the skin she's in.
The 47-year-old Broadway star took to Instagram on Sept. 15 to share that she's lost almost 50 pounds. The Hairspray alum wrote about how she's been working out with her trainer Keith Anthony and changing her diet amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
"Truth Covid scares me," she wrote in part of her post. "I checked off all the boxes, I am HIGH RISK! So I started working out at home with Keith via Zoom classes and eating healthy to have a fighting chance. In all honestly [sic], I also needed something to focus on [and] have a goal. 6 months later I have lost almost 50 pounds."
Winokur also shared a few before-and-after pictures.
"We have been here before," she continued. "I was scared to post photos, it's really one day at a time for me when it comes to food. But I thought, Covid isn't over we are all sitting ducks maybe I could inspire someone ANYONE to chose [sic] to fight!"
In addition, she wrote about the benefits she's experienced since making these changes.
"Forget how amazing this dress looks," she added. "I haven't had asthma in months. My anxiety is at an all-time high, because you know the country is such a mess. The hour or two a day I focus on working out my sadness turns to productive energy, so that I don't watch the news and bury my head, but try to help our situation."
While she acknowledged "losing weight will not stop the spread" of COVID-19, she claimed "getting myself as strong as possible to fight it at least makes me FEEL like I am doing something." As the Big Brother alum, who is also a cancer survivor, put it, "It makes me FEEL like if I can kick cancers ass I can do this too."
Near the end of her post, Winokur expressed her gratitude for her followers' support.
"Thank you for always being part of my YO-YO journey," she added. "I can only say Today I feel strong. Today I feel like I can do anything. Today I don't bury my head, I will work out, and email our senators, wear a mask and make sure family and friends VOTE!!"
The Tony winner then encouraged her fans to get involved.
"We have work to do on ourselves to save this nation," Winokur continued. "We need equality. We will need to FIGHT for EQUALITY. Do what you have to do personally to get in the fight. Ask for help. To be able to help others!"