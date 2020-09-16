Um, Joy Behar Wants To Know If Carole Baskin's Dead Husband Will Be on DWTS

Fact: Not everyone fell under the spell of Tiger King's delightful draw.

On Monday, Sept. 14 season 29 of Dancing With the Stars premiered (to a three-year ratings high!) and audiences waited with bated breath for the debut of Carole Baskin, the owner of a big-cat rescue in Florida who's at the center of the aforementioned hit Netflix docuseries. Baskin's performance to "Eye of the Tiger" (how appropriate) wasn't very good—she scored an 11 out of 30 points—yet headlines surrounding Dancing With the Stars largely remain focused on her.

Why? As Tiger King fans might recall, rival cat lover Joe Exotic alleged Baskin killed her ex-husband, Don Lewis, and that she fed him to her cats after putting him in a meat grinder. (She denies these allegations.) And the situation worsened on Monday, when Lewis' family aired a commercial in response to Baskin's DWTS debut, asking America to help them figure out what happened to Lewis.