Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Tribute to Nick Jonas Is Music to Fans' Ears

Priyanka Chopra's sweet homage to her husband Nick Jonas on his birthday is guaranteed to melt your heart.

By Samantha Schnurr Sep 16, 2020 2:11 PMTags
BirthdaysNick JonasCouplesCelebritiesPriyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra - 2020 Golden Globe Awards E! Glambot

What's that? It's the sound of an ultra-sweet birthday tribute from Priyanka Chopra to Nick Jonas

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, the Jonas Brothers star rang in his 27th birthday with help from his wife, who took to social media to commemorate her beloved other half. The actress posted a montage on Instagram in dedication to the performer, which featured clips of Nick's candid moments along with sweet pictures and footage of the couple together. 

"So grateful you were born," Priyanka wrote to him. "Happy birthday my love." Nick's older brother, Kevin Jonas, also showed his sibling love on his birthday. "Happy birthday @nickjonas I am so lucky for your friendship," he wrote to Nick on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you and here is to another trip around the sun!"

While it's unclear exactly what the couple has in store for the star's big day, the occasion marks a special time for the pair as their wedding anniversary in December is less than three months away. 

Though their second year of marriage has been unexpected given the coronavirus pandemic, it hasn't been without some special moments, including adding another member to their family. 

photos
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Romance Rewind

"Welcome to the family Panda!" Nick announced on Instagram in August. "Panda is a Husky Australian Shepard mix rescue and we're already in love."

The couple also became an aunt and uncle again after Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their first child together in July. That same month, Nick made his love for Priyanka clear as he gushed about her on her 38th birthday. 

"I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby," he wrote to her on Instagram. "You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another."

For a warm and fuzzy stroll down memory lane, revisit Priyanka and Nick's love story with E!'s gallery below!

Kevin Tachman/Vogue/REX/Shutterstock
Spark the Rumors

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra first sparked rumors of a romance back at the 2017 Met Gala, where they walked the red carpet together.

PapCulture / BACKGRID
It's On

Between attending a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game and the Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert show together, this pair inadvertently confirmed their romance with all their public outings.

Instagram
She Said Yes!

In July 2018, Nick proposed to Priyanka after two months of dating. In fact, the "Jealous" singer shut down the Tiffany & Co. store in London to check out diamond engagement rings just weeks before.

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
They Do!

The famous newlyweds, who tied the knot in two ceremonies in India, kept the celebrations going with a glamorous reception at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi, India. 

 

AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade
Look of Love

While celebrating their wedding reception in Mumbai, India, the Bollywood actress and Nick posed for beautiful photos.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Fanatic

When the Jonas Brothers reunited and took part in the Happiness Begins tour, Priyanka was one of the band's biggest supporters. In fact, she was spotted dancing and singing at multiple shows.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Love at First Sight

While celebrating the 2019 Oscars, Nick and Priyanka stepped out for the Vanity Fair Oscars after party—the same event where they first met in 2017. "I put my drink down," Nick recalled to Vogue when spotting his wife on that special night. "Get on one knee—this is in front of a bunch of people—and I say, ‘You're real. Where have you been all my life?' Like, loud."

 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Double Trouble

In 2017, the famous pair attended the larger-than-life Met Gala with Ralph Lauren. Fast-forward to 2019 and the pair attended as newlyweds!

Instagram
Doing Life Together

When celebrating Christmas as husband and wife, the couple incorporated traditions from both of their families.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Royalty

This award season, pop culture fans are keeping their eyes open for this Hollywood couple who never disappoint in the fashion department.

