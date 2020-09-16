Kerry Washington Wins Her First-Ever Emmy During 2020 Creative Arts Awards

Kerry Washington is officially an Emmy winner!
The Scandal alum received the honor for her work as an executive producer on Tuesday, Sept. 15, during the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys. As fans may know, Washington was an executive producer on ABC's Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times." During Tuesday's Creative Arts Emmys, the show won the award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). To win the award, the special was up against the 73rd Annual Tony Awards, the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, the Oscars and the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.
After hearing the news, Washington took to her Instagram Story to celebrate the Emmy win. "OMG," she wrote. "So proud of @simpsonstreet and this incredible cast and crew." The 43-year-old star—who launched her production company, Simpson Street, in 2016—received four Emmy nominations this year. Three as an executive producer and one as a lead actress.
In addition to the nod for Outstanding Variety Special, she's also nominated as an executive producer on American Son and Little Fires Everywhere. American Son is nominated in the Outstanding Television Movie category while Little Fires Everywhere is up for Outstanding Limited Series.
Washington also received a nod in the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie category this year for her portrayal of character Mia Warren in Little Fires Everywhere.
"True story…I am giving you all the 'I LOVE YOU SO MUCH' knock today," Washington wrote on Instagram in July after receiving the Emmy nominations. "To everyone who watched @littlefireshulu, #AmericanSon and Live In Front of a Studio Audience, thank you. To everyone who fell in love with these characters and identified with the stories, and to everyone who worked on these shows and put their FULL hearts and souls into making something brilliant and important…thank you."
Washington was previously nominated for an Emmy in 2013 and 2014 for her incredible work on Scandal. In 2016, she received an Emmy nod as an executive producer on HBO's Confirmation. That same year, she was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress category for her work on the show.