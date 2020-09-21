Succession's Jeremy Strong Shares His Emmy Award With Co-Star Brian Cox

While six amazing actors were nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, only one can be named winner.

And that person is actor Jeremy Strong. The star won for their show-stopping performance as Kendall Roy in HBO's Succession at the 2020 Emmys on Sunday, Sept. 20.

In his speech, the actor got choked up while thanking his family and friends for supporting him in his career. "Thank you to the academy, thank you to HBO. Wow. I got to thank some people who have been there for me and believed in me. When something like this felt basically impossible," he shared, before thanking a long list of people including his wife Emma.

Strong continued, "I read a poem by Steven Dunn that said, 'All I ever wanted was a book so good I'd be finishing it for the rest of my life.' This job is that for me."

Additionally, the actor stated that he shares this award with co-star Brian Cox, who was also nominated in the category.

This was Strong's first Emmy nomination and win in his career.