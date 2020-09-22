Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's Bombshell Tell All: Read Every Revelation From Their New Memoir

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin have always been an open book.

Whether through their iHeartRadio Whine Down podcast or on social media, the Hollywood couple isn't afraid to keep it real and show the highs and lows of relationships. So perhaps it's only fitting that the pair decided to write a personal memoir together titled The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully.

Available starting today, Sept. 22, the book explores the raw and real moments of their marriage, which has included infidelity and addiction, but also love and forgiveness.

"As you read this book, I encourage you to not compare your relationship to my and Mike's relationship," Jana, who married the former NFL tight end in 2015, wrote at the beginning of The Good Fight. "You might read some of our arguments and think, ‘Whoa, they're a mess!'—or better yet, ‘a hot mess.' Or you might read a particularly awesome moment for us and feel like s--t about your love life—and then the next thing you know, you're picking a fight with your loved one because of it."