Did Chrishell Stause Really Deserve Her Low Dancing With the Stars Score?

The first week of scores on Dancing With the Stars is always rough, but it's definitely worse if you're one of the first dancers up on the first night with no audience.
Chrishell Stause and her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, had the disadvantage of going second during Monday's premiere, and while Chrishell did not nail the frame necessary to dance the tango, she wasn't that bad. It certainly didn't seem like she was deserving of the level of the critiques or the scores the judges were handing out.
Team Selling It ended up with 13 points and landed third from last on the leaderboard, above Charles Oakley and Carole Baskin.
After the show, Gleb told E! News he thought the Selling Sunset star "nailed it" despite the judges' mostly negative comments about her wobbly posture and pigeon toes, and both he and Chrishell think there were a few things working against them.
"It was warming up," Chrishell said of the ballroom, which was audience-less due to the pandemic. "In the middle of the show, we all were like screaming for each other. It was a different room in the beginning. I'm not saying that would have made me a better dancer...Listen, it's a new show, it's a new season. I think it may have been a disadvantage."
However, just because there may have been an unfair disadvantage there (and we do agree there was), that doesn't mean Chrishell and Gleb weren't listening.
"I have a lot to work on," she said. "I'm the first one to admit that, and I'm gonna try and take that as constructive criticism for next week."
The judges did admit that they thought Chrishell had potential and that when she "hit the line," she did it "beautifully." But Bruno Tonioli wished she could just dance again, because "so many things went wrong."
We're no professional dancers or dance experts, but we have been watching Dancing With the Stars for a long time now and if you ask us, Chrishell offered up a pretty standard middle-of-the-road first week dance.
She was certainly not the best of the night (hello, Skai Jackson and Justina Machado!), but was she really one of the worst? Either way, Chrishell says it best in the video above.
"At least there's only one way to go—it's up, right? So I guess it's not the worst place to be."
Hit play to hear more from Chrishell about her first episode of Dancing With the Stars!
DWTS airs next Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.