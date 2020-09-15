Inside Cardi B's "Very Shocking" Decision to File for Divorce From Offset

Cardi B has officially called it quits with Offset.
E! News recently confirmed through online court records that the "WAP" rapper filed for divorce in Fulton County, Ga. on Monday, Sept. 14. At this time, Cardi and Offset have yet to publicly address their split.
The shocking breakup comes only three years after the couple secretly married in September 2017. The following summer, they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Kulture, who is now 2 years old.
Per the court documents, Cardi and her legal team described the marriage as "irretrievably broken" and that "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."
A source is sharing the same sentiments with E! News, explaining, "Cardi does not trust Offset. She's really tried for the last two years and has tried to forgive him. It's been hard for her since the last cheating scandal and there have been rumors of him being unfaithful again."
"He has been pleading with her that he hasn't, but many girls have come forward with claims. She had enough and decided to file," the insider explains, adding that Cardi "wants to be a good example for her daughter and women out there."
And much like the rest of the couple's loyal fans, the source reveals "the divorce is very shocking to everyone around them."
As the source describes, "They have been living together, parenting Kulture and seemed to be doing fine from an outsider's perspective."
Per the court documents, the 27-year-old singer is asking for child support from Offset. She hopes the divorce "will be settled by agreement of the parties."
Speaking to Vogue for its January 2020 issue, in which she was the cover star, Cardi opened up about her relationship with the Migos group member.
"When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me," she shared at the time. "A lot of women felt disappointed in me. But it's real-life s--t."
"If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you're depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you're not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation," she explained. "Then, if you get back with them, it's like, how could you? You let all of us down. People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That's including everything."
"My thing is," Cardi began, "Everybody on social media acts like relationships is perfect...And that's crazy to me. I'm around so many women, and there's always a woman talking about how she loves her man, but her man is not financially stable, or she has a problem with his mom, or the sex is not as good anymore. Everybody has issues."
"I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it," she admitted. "We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it's really us against the world... For me, monogamy is the only way. I'll beat your ass if you cheat on me."
Offset also previously discussed his romance with the Grammy-winning rapper.
"You gotta go through steps and different things so that we can grow," he said on The Breakfast Club last March. "Not on the TV though, real behind the scenes, getting to know each other, getting to know who you're with and appreciate them all the way around. Because that one mistake made me appreciate her."
While the couple worked things out, they have experienced trouble in paradise before. After getting married in September 2017, Cardi announced that she and Offset broke up in December 2018.
Following the news, Offset pleaded for Cardi to take him back. He also asked her for forgiveness after he confessed to cheating on her. By January 2019, they decided to reconcile their relationship.
E! News has reached out to both Cardi B and Offset's reps for comment and has yet to hear back.