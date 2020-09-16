Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty Deal of the Day: 50% Off Smashbox and Exuviance!

Cardi BCassie & ColtonHispanic Heritage MonthNYFWPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Skincare and makeup at a ridiculously discounted price? Yes, please!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's time for the shopping event skincare fanatics and makeup addicts have been waiting for: Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty is here!

From now until Saturday, September 19th, shoppers can stock up on an array of makeup and skincare products at up to 50% off. You can expect amazing buys from brands such as Urban DecayMario BadescuKKW BeautyKylie Cosmetics and many more! And if you're not sure about what you're buying, try before you buy with GLAMlab, Ulta Beauty's virtual product try-on (it's free on the brand's app). Just remember: you only have one day to shop each deal, so if you spot something you can't live without, make sure you grab it before it's gone!

For today's deal, take 50% off select Smashbox Primers and 50% off Exuviance Performance Peel AP25! Shop them below!

Smashbox Photo Finish Oil & Shine Control Matte Primer

This unique gel-to-powder primer is super lightweight, and leaves behind a matte finish to help control oil for up to 12 hours. Ingredients include witch hazel, salicylic acid and zinc to help reduce the look of pores, and assist your makeup go on smoother and wear better. It's also cruelty free and is formulated without a ton of junk including parabens, phthalates, talc and more.

$39
$20
Ulta Beauty

Exuviance Performance Peel AP25

This super effective, high-performance peel is safe and easy to use at home, boasting a 25% blend of Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) and Polyhydroxy Acid (PHA) to resurface your skin and leave it glowing. Use it on the regular to help exfoliate dead, dull surface layers to reveal the healthier skin that hides underneath. Plus, it improves fine lines and wrinkles, and helps even your skin tone.

$79
$40
Ulta Beauty

While you're on the hunt for must-have beauty buys, make sure you check out the Allure 2020 Best of Beauty winners you should add to your beauty routine! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!

