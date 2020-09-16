All the Details on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards Coverage

It'll be virtually impossible to miss a single moment from the 2020 Emmys.

This year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood's biggest names will be virtually coming together on Sunday, Sept. 20 for television's biggest night. Once more, E! is the place to be for the Emmy Awards thanks to the extensive multi-platform coverage on-air, on digital and across mobile and social.

E!'s own red carpet maven Giuliana Rancic will be joined by Vivica A. Fox for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards. Throughout the night, Rancic and Fox are slated to speak with TV's brightest stars and the big nominees of the night.

We're talking fun and authentic interviews and countless opportunities for spontaneous, albeit virtual, moments. Rancic and Fox will be joined by E! Style correspondent Brad Goreski, pop culture expert Naz Perez and The Rundown host Erin Lim.

The comprehensive coverage kicks off with E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 pm PT.

This special, which will be live from the Universal Lot, will feature Goreski, Nightly Pop's Nina Parker and Primetime Emmy-nominated actress Laverne Cox as they discuss 10 of the most anticipated nominees and their biggest moments.