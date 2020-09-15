Brandon Maxwell Shares Relatable Emmys Wish: "I'm Hoping We See People in Amazing Pajamas"

Ready, set, glam!
No one brings the drama and electricity to the runway quite like designer Brandon Maxwell. With New York Fashion Week in full swing, the Texas native is showing off his eponymous brand's latest and greatest pieces—which consists of a denim capsule collection.
"I wanted to take the time to really celebrate where we are now and where we've been," the 35-year-old fashion mogul tells E! News in an exclusive interview with host Zanna Roberts Rassi.
Plus, Maxwell will be offering cult-favorite designs from past lines that "weren't really in stores anywhere" to celebrate his five-year anniversary.
"I was actually just having a conversation with someone on the phone this morning, 'cause I'm turning 36 this week. I was like, 'Wow, I didn't accomplish anything... like I thought I would,'" he expresses, adding that "a five-year anniversary is not a thing" in the world of fashion.
"I decided," he went on. "I'm celebrating anything and everything right now."
Along with his new fashion week collection, Maxwell recalled the unforgettable style moments and experiences he's had in the last five years. On that impressive list? Dressing Jane Fonda at the 2017 Emmys.
As fashion enthusiasts might remember, the legendary actress turned heads in a fuschia-colored long-sleeve gown. The dazzling design also featured a floor-length train and matching belt that cinched the star's waist.
"I love Jane Fonda. Jane Fonda just took this dress right off the runway, put it on, wore a ponytail, looked incredible...," Maxwell recalled of the fashion moment. "I mean, it's Jane Fonda."
Although this year's Emmy Awards will be done differently due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—aka it's airing virtually—the designer is still hoping to see fabulous lewks from the nominees.
"I think the dress code is come as you are," he described of the upcoming show. "I'm hoping that we see some people in amazing pajamas at home. And I'm hoping that some people just... give us the full meal deal."
He added, "I think it's a great group of nominees and so I'm really thrilled to see what everyone's wearing... I'm ready, I'm waiting."
In addition to dressing Fonda, Maxwell gushed over the time he styled Michelle Obama for the White House state dinner in 2016.
"This was probably one of the most defining moments in my personal life...," he shared. "Coming from a small town, being an American boy, dressing The First Lady, it was just a total American Dream."
At the time, the Becoming author donned a strapless ivory gown that was both elegant and show-stopping.
Of course, Maxwell couldn't discuss his expansive career without praising his frequent collaborator, Lady Gaga. He remembered how much she helped him during his first runway show, which took place at the Mr. Chow restaurant.
"I remember I had never done a show before, so I didn't really realize how many pairs of shoes we really needed," he began. "And I didn't get enough shoes, and the day of the show, while setting up the lighting, Gaga got in a car and drove to every store in New York City buying extra pairs of shoes to have."
"It's so funny looking back then how things have changed, but that's one of my favorite life memories," he added.
To learn more about the designer's five-year journey, dressing Gigi Hadid for her fabulous pregnancy photoshoot and his new collection, watch our video above!