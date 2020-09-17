Emmy First-Timers Club: Jasmine Cephas Jones Reveals the Surprising Actor Who's Inspired Her Career

You never forget your first. For a lucky handful of TV personalities, that time is now. Get to know the names behind the nominations with Emmy First-Timers Club, E! News' weeklong celebration of newcomers with nods in some of the biggest categories!

Emmy nominations run in the Cephas Jones family.

Four years after actor Ron Cephas Jones began receiving his quartet of consecutive nods at TV's biggest night for his performance on This Is Us, his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones joins him with her first. No stranger to award shows after taking home a Grammy in 2016 as an original member of the Hamilton cast, the actress is recognized in the Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category for her work in the Quibi original #FreeRayshawn.

As Jasmine told E! News, neither father nor daughter could quite believe it when they learned the good news in late July. (Ron is nominated, for the third year in a row, in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. He won in 2018. His first nomination in 2017 came in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category.)