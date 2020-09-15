10 Allure Best of Beauty 2020 Award Winners You Need

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Beauty fans are all aflutter today, as Allure just released their Best of Beauty Awards for 2020—and there are some incredible finds across skin, hair, makeup and more. But with hundreds of products to choose from, where should you start?
Fret not. As fellow beauty obsessives and skincare enthusiasts, we know which products deserve a spot on your beauty shelf, even if you're just a beginner. From magical eye cream that turns back time to an innovative lip scrub that will resurface and condition your pucker, even the smallest additions to your routine can make a big difference. There's also some fab finds from black-owned beauty brands, too.
Ready to add some of this year's best beauty products to your self-care routine? Then shop our faves below!
Matrix Total Results Dark Envy Red Neutralization Mask
Whether your hair is virgin or color-treated, this inventive hair mask uses a combo of blue-green pigments to counteract and neutralize red undertones. And while it smells delightful thanks to its signature fragrance blend of citrus, jasmine and cedarwood, it may stain your hands temporarily while you use it, so the brand recommends you use gloves for application.
Tatcha The Essence Plumping Skin Softener
Want to power up your skincare routine? All it takes is seven seconds, thanks to this plumping skin softener. Just splash some in your hands and press it into your skin after cleansing, and poof! It smooths and resurfaces, delivers plumping hydration, and reveals healthy skin with a youthful radiance, all while amplifying the effectiveness of the skin products you use afterward.
Bread Beauty Supply Hair Oil Everyday Gloss
This multi-use hair oil is made for every hair type to address issues like dryness, frizziness, and the compounding damage that can come from heat styling, like split ends and breakage. The formula is silicone-free, so it won't coat your tresses, and it's made with yummy oils like safflower and kakadu plum. The result is curls that are soft, smooth and glossy, without being greasy.
Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream
We use this eye cream as part of our daytime skincare routine, and the hype is real. We love it. Why? The formula somehow magically lifts your eyes (probably because of ingredients like marine algae and paracress extract), reducing fine lines and wrinkles. Meanwhile, vegan squalane brings the hydration and creates the perfect canvas for makeup. Bonus: it's also non-irritating.
UOMA Beauty Say What?! Foundation
Vegan, cruelty-free and formulated without a lot of the junk you can find in traditional foundations, this award-winner is infused with skincare benefits. The line boasts a whopping 51 shades to choose from, and the formula is weightless and long-lasting, delivering a matte finish that's somehow still hydrating. The result is a flawless finish that makes you look Photoshopped.
Kosas 10-Second Liquid Eyeshadow
Even if you're not into doing a full face right now, when you need a little glow to pick your spirits up, this liquid shadow is the way to go. It's water-based, fast-drying and crease-resistant, while also being vegan, cruelty free and gluten free. The color is buildable, so you can let it leave a subtle wash of color across your lids, or layer it on to make a bigger impact. Plus, it smooths and tones thanks to skin-loving ingredients.
Bite Beauty Agave+ Weekly Lip Scrub
This is another goodie we rely on as part of our overall beauty routine. Going above and beyond the basic lip exfoliator, the formula offers an innovative three-in-one approach that cleanses, exfoliates and conditions. Ingredients include fair trade organic golden sugar as an exfoliator, papaya enzymes to lift away flakes, and sugarcane-derived squalane to condition your pout.
OPI Nail Polish in Big Apple Red
You can't beat a classic red nail, and you can definitely find it in OPI's iconic shade, Big Apple Red. The formula claims to last for at least two weeks after application, and dries fast without streaks while you're in painting mode. It's also three-free, made without toluene, formaldehyde or DBP, and features a wide brush for easy application.
Pat McGrath Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer
Allure actually lauds a number of Pat McGrath's Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection products, but we're partial to her concealer, which imparts creamy, full coverage that transforms into a natural, radiant matte finish. It's also long-wearing, weightless, and doesn't crease or cake, managing to magically mimic the look of real skin. You can nab it in one of 36 shades.
Sigma F79 Concealer Blend Kabuki Brush
There's nothing wrong with using your fingers to blend in your face makeup, but if you really want to get that airbrushed look, this concealer brush will help you achieve it. The tapered brush head is ideal for stippling on concealer or other color-correction products. You can use it with cream, liquid or powder products, and it has synthetic bristles, so it's vegan friendly.
