Shop the Top-Rated Under $100 Air Purifiers That Are a Breath of Fresh Air

If you've been experiencing itchy eyes and sneezing that accompany poor air quality lately due to fires, we're here to alleviate some of your stress.
We'll get right to the point: there are lots of home air purifiers that can help with that, as long as you purchase a true-HEPA model. True-HEPA filters are able to capture the tiniest particles of fire smoke and other pollutants, which is probably exactly what you need.
We rounded up some of the very best air purifiers that you can get from Amazon, Best Buy and beyond. All of the air purifiers in this roundup are budget-friendly, and most are even perfect for small spaces. Below, shop the reviewer-loved true-HEPA air purifiers that are like a much-needed breath of fresh air.
LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Bedroom Home
This bestselling air purifier from Amazon is perfect for bedrooms, living rooms, offices and more. The air purifier is on sale for just $43, and it has over 13,000 positive reviews on Amazon. This one is small enough to place on your desktop, so it's great for smaller spaces.
FULMINARE H13 True HEPA Air Filter
This true-HEPA air purifier is currently on sale for just $40. The quiet portable air filter has hundreds of glowing reviews, and you can get it from Amazon quickly. One reviewer raves, "We have a larger version in our bedroom for allergies and worked great with a charcoal filter for the smoke when we had the forest fires. This one is used in an office and works great!"
Honeyuan H13 HEPA Air Purifier
This air purifier has three fan speeds, and removes up to 99.97% of all particles as small as 0.3 microns including air dust, pollen, pet hair and smoke. The affordable price tag and hundreds of glowing reviews make it a must-have for the summer.
GermGuardian Air Purifier with 360 Degree True HEPA Filter
This purifier for small rooms has some great features like a filter change indicator and timer. It has four speeds, the lowest of which is ultra-quiet.
Germ Guardian True-HEPA Filter Air Purifier with UV Light Sanitizer
This air purifier also has a UV-C light that kills germs and a charcoal filter that captures odors. With a three year warranty, you're guaranteed to be satisfied.
TotalClean® 4-In-1 UV Portable Air Purifier
This four-in-one air purifier from Homedics has 360-degree HEPA-type filtration that can remove up to 99% of airborne allergens as small as 2.0 microns, according to the brand. The portable air purifier has two ultra-quiet speed options.
Kyvol - 215 Sq. Ft P5 HEPA Air Purifier
This Kyvol air purifier from Best Buy has hundreds of positive reviews. One reviewer shares, "I just got the product, and it is a major upgrade from another air purifier I had. It feels really high quality and is super easy to setup and maintain. The fan modes on it are very promising. Only thing is to see how long this amazingness will last, I did just get it yesterday!"
