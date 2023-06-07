Shop the Top-Rated Under $100 Air Purifiers That Are a Breath of Fresh Air

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you've been experiencing itchy eyes and sneezing that accompany poor air quality lately due to fires, we're here to alleviate some of your stress.

We'll get right to the point: there are lots of home air purifiers that can help with that, as long as you purchase a true-HEPA model. True-HEPA filters are able to capture the tiniest particles of fire smoke and other pollutants, which is probably exactly what you need.

We rounded up some of the very best air purifiers that you can get from Amazon, Best Buy and beyond. All of the air purifiers in this roundup are budget-friendly, and most are even perfect for small spaces. Below, shop the reviewer-loved true-HEPA air purifiers that are like a much-needed breath of fresh air.