Lady Gaga Says Kaitlyn Bristowe "Made Me Cry" With Dancing With the Stars Performance

There is nothing stupid about how much Lady Gaga loved this performance!
On the Sept. 14 season premiere of Dancing With the Stars, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev took to the dance floor to give it everything they had, and it paid off. The pair performed the Cha Cha to Lady Gaga's popular song "Stupid Love," and Gaga gave them the stamp of approval.
The "Born This Way" singer tweeted about the performance with a link to an article talking about the epic dance. "Is it weird that this made me cry," she wrote. "I love watching people happy and dancing!"
As it turns out, according to Kaitlyn's boyfriend Jason Tartick, the former Bachelorette star may have actually manifested Lady Gaga's tweet to her. Jason, who was only two miles away watching it live because of coronavirus restrictions, shared his reactions to his girlfriend's epic dance moves, and how she has the incredible power of making her dreams come true.
"One of the things she said at dinner was 'how cool would it be if Lady Gaga reposted my dance?' I was like this is such a Kaitlyn Bristowe thing to say," he revealed. "I was like, 'Just enjoy it, Lady Gaga is probably not gonna repost your stuff. Just have fun. Don't worry about that.' She was like, 'I know but that would be cool.'"
Let that be a lesson to all, never underestimate the power of a girl with a vision. Jason shared how Kaitlyn's dream came true.
"33 minutes ago Lady Gaga said the performance made her cry," he revealed in amazement. "The way that Kaitlyn manifests s--t and that it happens when it defies all odds is inexplicably crazy."
We can't wait to see what she has up her sleeve next week!