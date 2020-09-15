See The Queer Eye Cast Celebrate Winning An Emmy 3 Years in a Row

Sometimes "yaaas!" is the only appropriate response to good news—and for the cast of Queer Eye, the time is now.

On Monday, Sept. 14 Netflix's beloved Fab Five learned they won the Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Structured Reality Program for the third year in a row, prompting cast members Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown to share their animated reactions on social media.

France wasted no time taking to Instagram to thank his co-stars along with the crew that makes the show so special. "HOLY S--T!!!" he wrote, adding, "We just won the Emmy for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, for the THIRD year!!! Thank you to my cast mates, amazing crew and most importantly to you guys who have supported us so greatly the last couple of years!!"

With one win already in the bag, Queer Eye's cast is also in the running for six other awards. To date, the show has won eight Emmys since its 2018 debut, which catapulted them into stardom pretty much overnight.