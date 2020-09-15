Why Fans Are Calling Out Prince Harry's Birthday Tribute From Prince William and Kate Middleton

Happy Birthday, Prince Harry! However, for some fans, it's not so happy.

Tuesday, Sept. 15 marked a special day in England and across the pond in Harry's new California home as the Duke of Sussex turned 36 years old. Archie Harrison's famous dad was showered with love and well wishes online in honor of his birthday, including from his relatives, brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Twitter account read, "Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today!"

Harry's dad Prince Charles and stepmom Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall echoed the sentiment over on their Twitter account. "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today!" a tweet read.

And, of course, Queen Elizabeth II—also known as Harry's Granny—did not forget the special occasion. "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy birthday!" the Queen's Twitter account read.

However, some fans were not satisfied with the birthday tributes from the royal family as they questioned why Meghan Markle was not included in any of the photos used in their birthday posts. For William and Kate's, the post used a photo of the siblings and Duchess of Cambridge competing in a race.