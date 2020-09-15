Jude Law Welcomes Baby No. 6, Confirms Wife Phillipa Coan Gave Birth

Surprise! Jude Law and wife Phillipa Coan have welcomed a baby.
The Sherlock Holmes actor confirmed the exciting news in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Sept. 14. When asked what he's been up to at home amid quarantine, Law said he's been gardening. "Oh! And on top of that I had a baby," he shared on The Tonight Show. "So there you go."
A surprised Fallon laughed, "Buried the lede, buried the lede on that one. Congrats, dad! That's awesome."
The 47-year-old actor said "it's really wonderful" and shared that he and his wife felt "blessed" that they could just "nest" as a family. Though he noted that it was an "unusual" birth given the ongoing pandemic.
This is the first child for Coan and the sixth for Law. The Holiday actor shares three kids—Rafferty Law, 23, Iris Law, 19, Rudy Law, 18—with ex-wife Sadie Frost. Law also has a daughter—Sophia Law, 10—with ex Samantha Burke and shares daughter Ada Law, 5, with ex Catherine Harding.
Back in May, Law was spotted out in London with Coan and her growing baby bump.
The pregnancy news emerged just over a year after the couple tied the knot in a surprise wedding.
In early 2020, Law opened up about his relationship with Coan and how he'd like to have another child.
"I'm fortunate to be with someone where I'm having more fun than I've ever had in my life. We have an incredibly stable and healthy, wonderful family existence," he told The Telegraph. "And that involves my kids who are young adults...and then the younger ones are just so much joy and so much fun. I love it, so absolutely, why not [have another]? I'm very lucky to be involved with someone I'm madly in love with. So the idea of having more children would be just wonderful."
Watch the video above to see Law confirm the baby news!
