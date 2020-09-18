What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for September 19-20

So are you ready? Did you eat? Do you have the energy?
Random, we know, but those lyrics from Vanessa Hudgen's iconic 2008 single "Sneakernight" were what came to mind when preparing for this upcoming weekend, which feels sort of like the Super Bowl for TV.
The 2020 Emmys are going down on Sunday night (and we've got all the details for you about the virtual event right here), which means you're likely going to want to spend part of your weekend getting in some last-minute binge-watching to prepare.
But there are also a lot of new offerings to enjoy, including Ryan Murphy and Sarah Paulson's latest collaboration that highlights an infamous movie villain, Paris Hilton's surprisingly emotional documentary and Peacock's gripping drama that will have you playing armchair detective.
Plus, we're helping you get into the fall spirit a little early (sorry not sorry #PSL haters) and recommending a viewing of a magical old favorite.
Here are our top picks for the weekend of Sept. 19-20...
If You Still Say That's Hot: Prepare to discover a new side of Paris Hilton in her documentary, This Is Paris. In this intimate and insightful insider look, the socialite opens up for the first time about her childhood trauma, the secret abuse she said she suffered both at the Utah boarding school she went to as a teenager and in her romantic relationships, and her infamous sex tape scandal from nearly 20 years ago. (Where to Watch: YouTube)
If You're Ready to Cringe in the Best Way: Rejoice, Pen15 is back and is more unbearably awkward and hilarious than ever. BFFs Maya and Anna— creators Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle starring as tween versions of themselves—tackle wrestling, witchcraft and welcoming a new friend into their midst that may just test their friendship. Oh, and BTW, the new season is 14 episodes, but will be split into two with the first seven now available and the remainder to follow in 2021. (Where to Watch: Hulu)
If You Love a Coming-of-Age Tale: Does LeBron James sleep? Serious question as the NBA star serves as an executive producer of the new docuseries Becoming—here to tell the origin stories of actors, athletes and more. The first season will dive into the journeys of Adam Devine, Anthony Davis, Ashley Tisdale, Caleb McLaughlin, Candace Parker, Colbie Caillat, Julianne Hough, Nick Cannon, Nick Kroll and Rob Gronkowski. (Where to Watch: Disney+)
If You Worship At the Altar of Sarah Paulson: We know the Emmys are this weekend, but we're already looking ahead to the the 2021 ceremony thanks to the American Horror Story vet's chilling turn in Ratched. In her latest bid for TV dominance with Ryan Murphy, Paulson takes on the iconic role of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest antagonist Nurse Ratched in this campy prequel. And yes, we've embarrassingly been singing "classy, bougie, ratched" in our heads every time we talk about this show. Feel free to shake your heads in dismay, Gen-Z readers. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Want to Catch Up in Time for the Emmys: Feeling a little embarrassed that you've watched more episodes of Friends and The Office than the shows nominated for the 2020 Emmys on Sunday? Don't worry, we're here to help you get up to speed on contenders like Watchmen, Ozark and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. And rest assured, Rachel Green and Michael Scott will still be there for you. The one where that's what she said. (Where to Watch: Check out our binge guide)
And make sure to start the fun early with us on Sunday with Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox on Live From E!: Emmys beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET. The official Emmys ceremony will immediately follow at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
If You're in the Mood For a Mystery to Keep You Up at Night: A passenger flight shockingly vanishes, who ya gonna call? In the new drama Departure, it's The Good Wife's Archie Panjabi and Knives Out's Christopher Plummer, who star as the investigators brought in to discover what the f--k happened to that plane and to help prevent it from happening again. (Where to Watch: Peacock)
If You Could Use a Little Magic in Your Life: Once upon a time...all seven seasons of Once Upon a Time were available for our viewing pleasure. And we all lived happily ever after. And by we, we obviously mean our butts and our couches. (Where to Watch: Disney+)
If You Are Ready to Get in the Halloween Spirit a Little Early: The Invisible Man, one of 2020's best movies is awaiting you. Elisabeth Moss proves why she is one of her generation's most talented actors as a woman being haunted—literally—by her psychotic ex, played by The Haunting of Hill House standout Oliver Jackson-Cohen. (Where to Watch: HBO Max)
If You Are Already Drinking Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Wearing Cozy Sweaters: Sure, Countdown to Christmas gets a lot of the attention, but don't sleep on Hallmark's Fall Harvest programming, which will give you all the autumnal feels. Kicking off this season's lineup is Follow Me to Daisy Hills, which centers on a woman returning to her hometown to help save her dad's general store with the help of her former flame. We will give you exactly one guess as to what happens next. (Where to Watch: Hallmark Channel, Saturday at 9 p.m. ET)
