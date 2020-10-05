Alex Morgan's Advice to Young Women Is the Ultimate Pep Talk

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Alex Morgan wants her female peers to win big!

As a member of the United States Women's National Team, the soccer star knows what it's like to live your dream and take home the top prize. And now in a new book from National Geographic called Girls Can! Smash Stereotypes, Defy Expectations and Make History!, the proud mom is sharing her wisdom to all of her female fans.

In an exclusive excerpt from the book, available everywhere Tuesday, Oct. 6, Alex shared her greatest piece of advice to young women today.

"Don't be discouraged in your journey," the Olympian shared in the book. "If people talk badly about you, if people say you can't achieve something, don't let it discourage you; let it drive you and steer you forward."

"No matter where you're at in life, or what you are trying to accomplish, people will always have their opinions," Alex continued. "Listen to yourself, listen to your gut and listen to the people in your life that you trust. Let your passions be your guide."