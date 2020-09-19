The True Story Behind HBO's Bad Education Is Even Wilder Than the Emmy-Nominated Film

Reading about Frank Tassone's rise and fall as the superintendent of a Long Island school district sounds like something out of a movie, but the reality is that this story took place in 2004, years before one of his own students would write HBO's Emmy-nominated film Bad Education.

Tassone's undoing began in the fall of 2002, when John McCormick, the son of then-assistant superintendent Pamela Gluckin, did a bit of shopping at a Home Depot 35 miles from the school district. According to The New York Times, McCormick had used a Roslyn School District credit card to purchase construction materials, which would be shipped to a home 50 miles outside of Roslyn.

The distance from the school district and the construction materials, combined with the credit card, was very suspicious for the Home Depot cashier, leading them to drop a tip to the school auditor.

And this Home Depot worker was right to question the actions of McCormick, as they would find out three years later when he was arrested and charged with fraud in 2005. McCormick was joined in jail by his mother, as well as his cousin, Debra Rigano, who both faced charges of grand larceny.