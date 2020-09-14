Kim Zolciak's Sweet Birthday Gift For Husband Kroy Biermann Took Over Two Months to Make

Instagram

"I just love it," Kim gushed. "So he'll have that forever, the kids will have that and be able to look back. I learned so much myself about him just doing this project so it's really cool...There's video in there of him in high school or college. It's really cool."

As for how they celebrated on Saturday, Kim and Kroy kept it low-key before going out to dinner. "It was fantastic. I couldn't ask for a better relaxing day," Kroy said. "I love to just hang out and basically take a breath. We always go to dinner and open the kids gifts, they make me cards, and have cake."

Don't Be Tardy season eight premieres Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. on Bravo!

