In Defense of Million Dollar Beach House: Why Netflix's Hit Is Still a Summer Deal

When searching for the perfect house, chances are you're not going to love every property you're shown.

The same can be said for reality TV viewers looking for an addictive real estate show. Between Million Dollar Listing, Love & Listings and Selling Sunset—that doesn't even include anything on HGTV—there's a lot for home lovers to choose from.

And back on August 26, Netflix premiered yet another new project titled Million Dollar Beach House. The six-episode series follows a group of Nest Seekers real estate agents as they secure clients and sell houses in a town not often documented on reality TV. Yes, we're talking about the Hamptons.

"It's an inside look into what makes Hamptons real estate so special and so sought after," cast member and Nest Seekers real estate agent JB Andreassi exclusively shared with E! News. "I think what the show offers is this really authentic, inside look into the lifestyle here, the homes that make this place so extravagant and so special and why a lot of celebrities and a lot of sophisticated individuals have their first, second or third homes here."